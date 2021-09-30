EU makes 300m euros available in aid for Afghanistan

Plane carrying 32 tonnes of relief aid provided by UN children's and health agencies lands in Afghanistan on Wednesday

Plane carrying 32 tonnes of relief aid provided by UN children's and health agencies lands in Afghanistan on Wednesday

— AFP/File

President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU had made available 300 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

The EU Commission's president said "we stand by" the people of Afghanistan, as she noted that a day earlier EU had transported critical aid to Afghanistan, and "more will come".



The European commissioner for crisis management on Wednesday said that a plane carrying 32 tonnes of relief aid provided by the UN children's and health agencies landed in Afghanistan.

"Today, the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge delivered over 32 tonnes of life-saving cargo to Afghanistan," the commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a tweet.

"This EU-funded plane enables our partners UNICEF & WHO deliver critical aid to Afghans affected by conflict & cholera outbreak," Lenarcic said.