EU makes 300m euros available in aid for Afghanistan

President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU had made available 300 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan
The EU Commission's president said "we stand by" the people of Afghanistan, as she noted that a day earlier EU had transported critical aid to Afghanistan, and "more will come".
The European commissioner for crisis management on Wednesday said that a plane carrying 32 tonnes of relief aid provided by the UN children's and health agencies landed in Afghanistan.
"Today, the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge delivered over 32 tonnes of life-saving cargo to Afghanistan," the commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a tweet.
"This EU-funded plane enables our partners UNICEF & WHO deliver critical aid to Afghans affected by conflict & cholera outbreak," Lenarcic said.
"Nothing has happened" to make the United States optimistic, says a senior US official
UNSC powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems,"...
A security source, witnesses say unidentified gunmen in a rickshaw attacked a checkpoint in Jalalabad, leaving 3 dead
US President Biden said he is seeking global leadership to tackle major challenges like Covid-19 and climate change...
The Taliban have requested UN Secretary-General to allow them a chance to speak to world leaders
Biden promises to work to advance democracy, alliances, despite friction with Europe over France's loss of a...