By Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian shares her Covid-19 experience: ‘My hair really fell out’

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter and spoke about the side effects she experienced from Covid-19.

The Good American designer contracted Covid in March 2020 and during a chat with fans, she shared, “My hair really fell out with COVID. So after, it was really a struggle for a minute."



The topic came up while the 37-year-old was talking about New Zealand-based brand Dose & Co since she is also the global spokesperson for the brand. Amid the interview, she said their collagen powder helped her with hair regrowth.

The Kardashian stated, "I do the powder, just because that's what we had for so long and I take so many vitamins a day, it's just so easy for me."

Moreover, the mother-of-one further disclosed that she did not lose her sense of smell and taste, it's “the only thing that I didn't lose”.

Before wrapping up she added, "But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine.”