Khloe Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe in her latest new look

Reality star Khloe Kardashian delighted fans with her stunning new hairstyle and natural look, just days after she was accused of Photoshopping her pictures on the site.
The 'Keeping up With the Kardashians' star, 37, channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in her stunning new look, sending her adoring fans wild on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian's sister looked completely different as she debuted a new peroxide blonde hairdo with a classic blunt cut.
Khloe paired it with a low-cut black top and a smouldering pose. The natural look went down a treat with her followers after they lashed out at her earlier this week for allegedly Photoshopping her images.
Now, excited fans flocked to compare the modern-day American bombshell to one of old. Khloe was looking slimmer than ever in a figure-hugging beige corset top and some loose blue jeans which did wonders to cinch in her already impossible waist.
