Victoria Beckham reveals her most bizarre eating habits

Victoria Beckham has been criticised for her tiny meals in past
Victoria Beckham has divulged some of her eating habits, admitting that her all-time favourite meal is toast sprinkled with salt.
The former Spice Girl has been criticised for her tiny meals in the past as she sticks to a strict healthy eating regime to maintain her model-like figure.
The 47-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer Lifting the lid on her favourite cuisine, saying: "This is where I sound even more boring in the food department."
"I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt," added the mum-of-four.
If David Beckham's wife happens to find herself in a restaurant, she will sometimes only order steamed vegetables for herself.
Admitting that she’s incredibly picky with food, The fashionista steers clear of any butter, oils, or sauces as she simply doesn’t enjoy them.
Victoria Beckham told River Café’s Table 4 podcast: “To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself."
