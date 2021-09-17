David Beckham, Victoria Beckham monochrome throwback takes fans down memory lane

Web Desk









David Beckham treated fans with a throwback monochrome picture with wife Victoria Beckham on social media.



The photo took fans into the era of the ’90s, 22 years down the road.

With 4 kids and a couple of decades later, the couple’s romance has not faded in the least and is going quite strong as fans gush over them.

The couple posed intimately in their swimwear in front of a car in the most recent throwback picture shared.

For those unversed, Victoria mocked David for being over-protective of their daughter, Harper, after summer break as she got dressed for her first day at school.

The family shares a strong bond and fans are happy to see them grow.