Britney Spears lawyer brands her father 'reported alcoholic and gambling addict'

Britney Spears father Jamie branded a 'reported alcoholic and gambling addict'
Britney Spears lawyer has branded the singer's father a 'reported alcoholic and gambling addict' and criticised his financial knowledge in new court documents.
Mathew Rosengart has his back at Jamie Spears after he objected to the attorney's request to replace him as the 39-year-old pop star's conservator with certified public accountant John Zabel, insisting the man was "unqualified" to take on the responsibility.
According to the court papers, which obtained by a media outlet, Mathew argued John is a "highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust."
He noted the accounant's accolades are “in stark contrast to Mr. Spears, a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a domestic violence restraining order currently in effect against him.”
The latter refers to an order forbidding Jamie from being around Britney's sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, following a "physical altercation" in September 2019.
Britney's attorney argued that appointing the accountant would 'also be supported by Ms Spears’ business management and forensic accounting teams.'
Jamie Spears had earlier filed a court document warning John would have to “hit the ground running” if he takes the job and insisted he lacked the experience and wisdom to manage the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's estimated $60 million fortune.
Cardi B puts her impressively fit post-baby figure on display
Victoria Beckham has been criticised for her tiny meals in past
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon pose for pictures
Prince Charles and his wife were also present
Kim Kardashian gives a mother of four a large sum of money after she loses her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Inbar Lavi, Dan Bar Shira exchange nuptials in lavish boho ceremony
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott
'Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years,' says UK Navy admiral
Demi Lovato said that they had a out-of-this-world experience with extra-terrestrial beings
Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to explain her thought process behind not posting 'perfect' photos
George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite in new thriller
According to the Turkish media, the series would soon return for the third season
‘No Time To Die’ marks British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final turn as 007. It’s also the 25th film in the...
Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix
Netflix's new production titled I Am Georgina will talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's relationship
Chris Gayle said, “OUT NOW!! #PunjabiDaddy Music Video On My YouTube Channel”
Ashley Tisdale revealed she is feeling a bit jarred during her journey of motherhood
A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court