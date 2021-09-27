Britney Spears handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medication: source Britney Spears would be handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medicine for years

By Web Desk

Britney Spears handed ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ full of medication: source

Ex-staffer notes Britney Spears would be given “pre-packaged envelopes” filled with her medication by security for years.

According to Insider, he was quoted saying, “How is it okay that we're in charge of her medication? We're given pre-packaged envelopes.”



Vlasov admits his higher-ups "This is what security should be doing because this is what the client is asking for, or this is what the client needs... The client is Jamie [Spears].”

“It really reminded me of somebody who was in prison. “Every single request was monitored and recorded. She's just like a child, and like any other minor who needs her parent's consent.”