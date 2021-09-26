Britney Spears was ‘scared’ after smelling drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail and won’t see my boys’ Britney Spears left ‘scared and crying’ once she smelled weed and feared she’d fail her drug test

By Web Desk

Britney Spears was ‘scared’ after smelling drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail and won’t see my boys’

Britney Spears was reportedly left crying over the presence of weed on her tour because it meant she wouldn’t see her sons anymore.

This claim has been made by Spears’ 2009 Circus tour wardrobe head Tish Yates.

In the documentary titled The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, Yates admitted, “She is distressed. She is upset. She's yelling, 'It smells like pot. It smells like pot. I can't breathe this. I cannot breathe is. I will fail a drug test. I won't see my boys'.”

“And she bolted. She was running trying to get back to her dressing room. She was crying. She was screaming. The level of how she was scared really opened my eyes.”