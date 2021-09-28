Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

‘No Time To Die’ marks British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final turn as 007. It’s also the 25th film in the Bond franchise.
Royal couples Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend much-delayed world premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.
The film will be shown at London´s historic Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, September 28.
According to AFP, the film will go on general release in Britain on Thursday and in the United States on October 8 -- a year and a half behind schedule.
Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton are the guest of honor at the screening, according to reports.
The 53-year-old has won praise for adding depth and emotional complexity to the all-action role, but only reluctantly agreed to one final appearance as Bond.
