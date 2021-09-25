Prince William, Kate Middleton’s baby no. 4 dreams ‘squashed’: report Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for baby no. 4

By Web Desk

Experts recently weighed in on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rumoured plans for baby no. 4.

This claim’s been made by royal filmmaker Nick Bullen and during his interview with Us Weekly he was quote saying, “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family.”

“I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents and have that sort of family of five - my view is that they’ll probably stop here. They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work.”

“Both of them turn 40 next year, they are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives and foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months are all about the work.”