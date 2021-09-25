Rami Malek talks about 'No Time To Die' runtime

Daniel Craig's last movie as James Bond is about to hit theaters
Actor Rami Malek, who plays the villain in upcoming James Bond movie "No Time To Die", has defended long runtime of the film.
People have heard that the running time is a little bit longer than most Bond films, but I'll tell you, from start to finish it is a gut punch every second," he said while talking to Digital Spy.
"I think when you get out of that theatre, you will be moved, you will be entertained, you'll get everything you want from a Bond film, essentially. Daniel's just done a marvellous job, [it's] a great send-off for him."
"No Time To Die" was recently confirmed to be the longest James Bond movie ever with an epic runtime of 163 minutes.
"No Time To Die" is Daniel Craig's last outing as the British secret agent 007."
The film will release in the UK on September 30, and October 8 in the US.
