Why Chrissy Teigen posts 'ugly' photos on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to explain her thought process behind not posting 'perfect' photos
Chrissy Teigen is wearing her heart on her sleeve and spilled why she does not care to post "flattering" images on Instagram.
Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the Cravings author penned a lengthy note saying that she simply "does not care" about sharing perfect photos.
"I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are why would she post this... to which I say, who cares??" she began.
"A lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care. post whatever.
"I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. Im a mess, I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!! Love, a Sagittarius," the mom-of-two concluded.
'Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years,' says UK Navy admiral
Demi Lovato said that they had a out-of-this-world experience with extra-terrestrial beings
George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite in new thriller
According to the Turkish media, the series would soon return for the third season
‘No Time To Die’ marks British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final turn as 007. It’s also the 25th film in the...
Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix
Netflix's new production titled I Am Georgina will talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's relationship
Chris Gayle said, “OUT NOW!! #PunjabiDaddy Music Video On My YouTube Channel”
Ashley Tisdale revealed she is feeling a bit jarred during her journey of motherhood
A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court
Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, in June
'I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody,' Smith said
The group canceled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concert
Daniel Craig, a somewhat reluctant Bond at times, has had one foot out of the tuxedo almost from the moment he took on...
British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release...
The company owns one theater in New York, purchased in 2019, and one in Los Angeles, bought in 2020
Burj Khalifa to light up with Brad Pitt
R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring