Chrissy Teigen celebrates major milestone on sobriety journey

Chrissy Teigen has hit a major milestone on her sobriety journey.
The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a tracking app showing that she has been on a "sober streak" of 70 days.
"10 weeks woopwoop!!!!" the model captioned the post.
Her move to stay sober comes after she read a book called Quit Like a Woman, which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.
"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote on her Instagram Story in December.
"I was done with making an [expletive] of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."
