NZC chief seeks cordial relations with PCB after series cancellation

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief David White Monday said that that the board will think about playing the cancelled matches against Pakistan in the future and sought cordial relations with the cricket board.
In a statement, David White said, "At the moment, to speak about the New Zealand touring Pakistan again will be premature."
"Whether it is Pakistan or England [where the team visits], reviewing the security arrangements is the most important step," he added.
NZC can think about compensating PCB
He maintained that NZC could think about compensating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the financial losses it suffered after the Black Caps decided to unilaterally abandon the Pakistan tour last week.
White said that despite the tour getting cancelled, the NZC can still enjoy cordial relations with the PCB. He said that Pakistan was a nation that harboured a passion for cricket, adding that he knew Pakistanis were disappointed with the series getting cancelled.
"New Zealand Cricket can understand how hurt Pakistani fans are," he said.
Last Friday, the New Zealand cricket team had cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert" minutes before the toss for the first ODI at Rawalpindi.
The New Zealand cricket team was pulled out of Pakistan at the last minute after the Five Eyes — an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, United States, and United Kingdom — advised Wellington to do so, NZ Herald reported the next day.
The publication had said the security threat was deemed credible before the match. It had led to phone calls between NZ Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board, and Pakistan and New Zealand Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Jacinda Ardern.
"Within 12 hours of those conversations, the tour was cancelled," the report had said.
As expected, the news of New Zealand abandoning the Pakistan tour at the last minute did not go down with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.
Describing it as a "crazy" day, Raja said he felt sorry for Pakistani fans and players.
Ramiz Raja is the fourth former Pakistani cricketer to head the PCB
Ronaldo returned to United in a blockbuster move from Juventus last month, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford to join...
Portugal superstar Ronaldo returned to United in a shock transfer just before the transfer deadline
Due to fears of a surge in COVID cases inside the tourist camp, India are unable to field a team
BCCI hires the DRS operation team for IPL by paying four times more than what the PCB was offering them.
Australia's Test Captain Tim Paine gave his reaction to Afghanistan's reported ban on women participating in sports...