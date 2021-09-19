PCB to lobby against New Zealand Cricket: sources

PCB to adopt a tough stance against NZ Cricket at the upcoming ICC meeting for their act of unilaterally calling off Pakistan tour

Pakistan Cricket Board.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to lobby against the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board, sources privy to the development told Geo News Sunday.



Sources said that the PCB has decided to adopt a tough stance against NZ Cricket at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting for their act of abandoning the Pakistan tour right before the first ODI.

The PCB is looking forward to contact international influential players and commentators to seek their support, while in the second phase of action, it will take the matter to other cricket boards.

PCB's press release issued on Friday stated that the Black Caps authorities unilaterally pulled out of the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan without taking the PCB into confidence.



The officials said that NZC had not share any details about the threats with the PCB or Pakistan’s security agencies.

ICC board meeting

The ICC board meeting will be held during the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the date for the ICC board meeting is being finalized.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

PCB security arrangements

Earlier, the PCB had said that the board along with the government had made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams.

"We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," it had said.

The PCB had said that the "security officials who travelled with the New Zealand team were satisfied with the security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here."

'NZ will hear us at ICC'

On September 17, New Zealand will hear Pakistan at the International Cricket Council (ICC), the country's cricket board chief Ramiz Raja had said after the Kiwis cancelled their tour citing a "security alert".

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said.

Terming the quick developments as a "crazy day", the PCB chairman had said he felt sorry for the fans and the players, as the tour would have been the first after Raja took over the board's reigns.

"Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!" the PCB chairman had lashed out at New Zealand Cricket.

"Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC," the statement.