ECB to announce decision on Pakistan tour within the next 24-48 hours

ECB spokesperson says "We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to understand situation"

Following the decision taken by New Zealand to cancel the Pakistan cricket tour, the England Cricket Board said that it will decide on its tour to Pakistan within the next 24-48 hours.

According to Sky Sports, a spokesperson of the ECB on Friday said: "We are aware of New Zealand's decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert."

"We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation," the spokesperson said, adding that the ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours "whether our planned tour should proceed."

The English men and women teams are due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team is also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series."

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same," the statement said,

"The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," it added.

The PCB said that the security officials who travelled with the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal," stated the PCB.