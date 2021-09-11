Govt forms medical board for Umer Sharif

Board formed on the directions of PM Imran Khan is tasked to decide whether or not to send the actor abroad for treatment

Celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif. — Geo News/File

KARACHI: A medical board has been formed by the federal government for the treatment of veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the medical board has been instructed to decide whether or not to send the actor abroad for treatment for a heart ailment he is suffering from.

On Saturday, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry visited Umer Sharif at a private hospital in the city.

Later in a conversation with the media, the governor said that he met Umer Sharif, and that the actor underwent dialysis today.

The comedian had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his treatment abroad.

The governor said: "On his appeal, the premier directed [Adviser on Health Dr Faisal Sultan] to take up the matter and see how Umer Sharif can be helped."



Ismail said that a board comprising Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yawar has been constituted. "Action be will be taken in the light of the decision taken by the board of doctors," Ismail said.

"Whether the actor needs an air ambulance or business class travel, whatever the board decides, will be implemented," he added.



