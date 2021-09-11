Kate Beckinsale hospitalized in Las Vegas due to a back injury

Kate Beckinsale complained about her back around 10:30am, while she was filming her new film

Renowned British star Kate Beckinsale was rushed to the hospital on Friday in Las Vegas owing to a back injury.

The 48-year-old Underworld star complained about her back around 10:30am, while she was filming her new film, Prisoner’s Daughter.

The Jolt actor is still under medical observation at the emergency room, as per reports.

Apart from that, details of how the actor was injured also remain unknown.

Beckinsale's new film, Prisoner’s Daughter showcases her character as someone having difficulty reconnecting with her father after his 12 years in prison come to an end.

The British model and actor has no history of serious medical conditions and had been extra cautious amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as well, having to spend two years apart from her only daughter Lily Sheen, to ensure the virus does not spread.