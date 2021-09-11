Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck turn heads as they grace red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were all smiles as they arrived at 78th Venice International Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole the lime light as they made their red carpet debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Friday in Venice, Italy.



Affleck and Lopez posed for pictures together at the premiere of “The Last Duel” Friday evening in Venice, Italy — their first public event since they rekindling their romance in April.

The hottest Hollywood lovebirds were all smiles as they attended the star-studded event.



52-year-old Jennifer was spotted proudly walking beside and holding hands with her beau Affleck, 49, who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alençon in the upcoming historical drama.



Lopez dropped jaws as she rocked a white Georges Hobeika dress, while Affleck went for a classic black tuxedo. The singer/actress wore her honey brown hair down in waves.

Affleck co-wrote the Ridley Scott-directed film with longtime pal Matt Damon, who has been a big-time fan of Affleck’s on-again romance with J.Lo.



Lopez, who was playing the supportive girlfriend role at Friday’s Venice Film Festival event, stole the show with her stunning beauty and fascinating smile.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also shared romantic moments on their balcony during the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice.