Selena Gomez explains her Met Gala mishap involving self-tan blunder

American singer Selena Gomez is looking back at her biggest fashion fail that led to her catching flak.

In a new video for Vogue Beauty Secrets, the former Disney star, 29, opened up about her self-tanning mishap at the 2018 Met Gala and how she was widely-criticized for her tax complexion.

"For the Met Gala I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even,” she said.

"As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker.”

"I'm at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I'm walking trying to look all beautiful,” she said.

"I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange. I was like, 'This is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this.'"

"So I had my security take a video of me, because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there,” she continued.

"And so I'm running to my car. I'm literally just hauling [expletive] to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos,” she said referencing an old social media post after the event where she took a dig at herself over her tanning fail.

Back then, an insider had shared to People that the Instagram clip posted by Gomez was a message for the haters.



"In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person. She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it,” they had told the magazine back then.







