‘Tiger King’s zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead in New York

'Tiger King' star Erik Cowie's body was found by authorities in New York City on September 3

The zookeeper, Erik Cowie, from Netflix’s animal documentary series, Tiger King was found dead in a bed room in New York City.

According to a report by TMZ, the 53-year-old’s body was found by authorities in New York City on September 3, after a friend first found him face down in a bedroom.

It remains unclear why Cowie was in New York, given he resides in Oklahoma.

Cowie, who appeared on the famous Netflix reality show, was one of the animal caretakers of imprisoned Joe Exotic.

After the 58-year-old star was sent behind bars, Cowie stayed back to look after the animals at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Cowie later testified against Exotic, saying he abused and killed some of his animals.

While the late zookeeper did admit to having drinking problems, no drugs were found at the scene when his body was recovered. However, a toxicology report is expected to be released soon detailing his cause of death.