T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam told to focus on game, not on players

The captain has objections over inclusion of Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in the T20 squad, say sources

Babar Azam. File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is reportedly unhappy with the recently announced squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Babar Azam was not taken into confidence while selecting the team members for the mega event, sources privy to the matter told the TV channel.

The captain has objections over inclusion of Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan's T20 squad, revealed the sources.

'Babar Azam was in favour of Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman'

The chief selector had added Khan and Maqsood to the team after consultation with Ramiz Raja — currently in line to be the next chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Babar Azam was in favour of including Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman in the team, the sources added.

The sources further revealed that Babar Azam got in touch with Raja to discuss the team selection, however, he was not heard.

Babar Azam was told to focus on playing game rather than players' inclusion in the squad, the sources added.



Earlier, it was reported that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from his post due to conflicts with the cricket board and his reservations over the team selection.



Misbah, too, was not happy with the inclusion of Azam Khan in the team. He reportedly had an argument with PCB CEO Wasim Khan over the team selection.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned the day before, just before the Pak v NZ cricket series and the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 15-man squad

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir