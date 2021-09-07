Justin Bieber defines mental growth in a unique way

Justin Bieber set the boundaries of mental growth saying if you are more predictable you are growing mentally

If you want to have some glimpse of what mental growth and maturity is all about, mega music star Justin Bieber has an answer to enlighten you.



The 27-year-old musician has the true words of wisdom as he says he enjoys his family life. He said he cherished spending time with his wife supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber who expressed his protective love and care for his 24-year-old wife on different occasions has recently helped her cross a metal grate while on dinner outing in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

"I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human and just my no's being just as powerful as my yeses and knowing when to say no to certain things has been so helpful in my growth," he said during an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up earlier this year.

"Just, you know, "Hey, I'm going to turn off at this time." I'm not gonna make certain decisions past six o'clock … I'm just going to spend time with my wife, whether it's watching movies or whatever that looks like, but just prioritizing my family and prioritizing like, you know, I never had a consistent family life."

It is not just spending time with his wife, in fact Justin's philosophy has something more to it as he defines mental maturity in terms of predictability. "It was kind of all over the place growing up," he said. "So finally having that predictability and reliability and someone who I love and trust has been so monumental."

Having been witnessing the glitzy world inside out ever since he entered the music career at the age of 16, Justin Bieber went to the extent of admitting that his songwriting has improved after he met Hailey Baldwin. He said he knew what true love is after Hailey Baldwin came into his life.

"It’s definitely different from growing up and just wanting to make music because I really loved it. I was kinda thrown into the industry, but I made a decision to want to follow my dreams and at 13, 14 when I started, I didn’t really know what love was, I didn’t know who I was," he explained.

"And so I sang about what I thought it was, but, you know, as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings and yeah, so it’s definitely just a lot different."