ICC nominates Shaheen Afridi for ‘Player of the Month’

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for ICC Men’s Player of the Month (August) after reviewing his phenomenal performance during the Test series against West Indies in Jamaica.

Earlier in January, the cricket council had started recognising the best international performances across formats for male and female players through the ICC Player of the Months awards.

The nominees for the monthly men’s awards this time are, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root from England while Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham, Gaby Lewis and Eimer Richardson from Ireland feature in the women’s shortlist.



