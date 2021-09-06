Drake debuts three unreleased tracks

Drake stole the attention leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000

Drake stole the attention leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000

Music sensation Drake premiered collaborations with Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Rema as debuted three unreleased tracks over the weekend, following the release of his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.



Drake appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on Saturday (September 4) to celebrate the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Toronto rapper stole the attention leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000, he also premiered a handful of new collaborations.



As HipHop-N-More points out, one track was an unreleased collaboration with Playboi Carti and DJ Carnage titled ‘One Day’, while another was the song ‘Mention Me’ featuring Rema. Finally, Drake debuted a remix of ‘What’s Next’ featuring Baby Keem.

Drake has recently released his long-awaited sixth studio album named Certified Lover Boy. The entire album features 21 tracks in total and includes collaborations with a number of Hollywood A-listers like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and 21 Savage.