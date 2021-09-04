Taliban begin reaching out to the world

Humanitarian assistance, political and security topics as well as mutual relations came under discussion in the meetings

A Taliban delegation with Pakistani envoy in Doha.

DOHA: As part of their efforts to address the concerns of the international community, a delegation of Afghan Taliban Saturday met with the envoys of Pakistan, the United Kingdom and Germany in Qatar.

After taking control of Kabul, the Taliban have started diplomatic activities and have held meetings with a number of ambassadors based in Doha in the last couple of days.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, met the envoys of Pakistan, UK and Germany and discussed matters related to the crisis in the war-torn country, confirmed Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a series of tweets.

The Taliban delegation met with Pakistani ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, he added.

“Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak,” the spokesman wrote.

The ambassador also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

The Taliban spokesperson said the Political Office delegation has also held meetings with the UK, Indian and Canadian officials in the last few days.

In a meeting with Simon Gass, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of UK and his delegation in Doha, Suhail Shaheen said humanitarian assistance, political and security topics as well as mutual relations came under discussion.

“The UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with IEA in future as well.”

The Taliban delegation, in discussions with German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel, sought assistance in the rehabilitation of the airport.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing situation of the country and issues related to economic development and humanitarian assistance.

The German delegation, the Taliban spokesperson added, emphasised on boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director Taliban Political Office also held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.

“The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past. Afghanistan can play an important role in the security and development of the region. China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for the treatment of COVID-19,” Suhail Shaheen stated.