Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rekindle their relationship?

Kanye West knows he hurt Kim Kardashian during marriage, repents over his behaviour



Kanye West is trying his best to mend relationship with Kim Kardashian as he “regrets” his wrong behaviour that hurt his ex-wife during the marriage.

A media outlet, citing source claimed that the rapper “knows that he hurt Kim” when they were married.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star filed for divorce from the ‘Hurricane’ rapper in February this year. Now, it has been claimed that Kanye regrets some of his actions that led to his split from Kim.

And the insider also claimed that the 44-year-old still “occasionally” wears his wedding ring despite his split from Kim.

According to new reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made their minds to rekindle romance and relationship as they both are serious about their children's future and planning to reunite.

There are also reports that Kim Kardashian will not be rekindling her romance with Kanye West despite joining him at the listening party for his new album 'DONDA' when she appeared in a white wedding gown and recreated her marriage to the rapper.