Over 1.5mn people vaccinated against COVID-19 in a day: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. Photo: file

ISLAMBAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said Wednesday that the single day vaccination mark crossed 1,500,000 mark for the first time in Pakistan.

According to details, over 1.59 million people got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar revealed that both the first dose and second dose vaccinations yesterday were the highest ever recorded in Pakistan, with 1 million 71 thousand and 519 people being provided the doses in total.

Pakistan had set a target to partially vaccinate 40% of the 18 plus population of 24 major cities of Pakistan.





However, the NCOC chief said 20 of the major cities met the target while Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Quetta did not meet it. He disclosed that 35% of Pakistan's national adult population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Giving details, Asad Umar said, “35% of national eligible population has received at least 1 dose. Islamabad is at 69%, Azad Kashmir 51%, Gilgit Baltistan 39%, Punjab 37%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwah 35%, Sind 32% and Balochistan 12%.”



Vaccination drive for people aged 17 years or above begins

The vaccination drive for people aged 17 years or above started today (September 1) as part of the government's strategy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, people who were 18 or older were being immunised against coronavirus in the country.

Last week, Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), and Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, announced a slew of new steps and plans to combat COVID-19 cases.

They announced that 17-year-olds will be able to receive coronavirus vaccine shots from September.

They also said Pakistan is preparing to offer inoculations to 15-year-olds and disclosed the government's vaccine mandates for anybody intending to travel or attend school.

The government will shortly begin an immunisation campaign for people aged 15 to 16 years, with a date to be announced soon, the two said, adding that residents with impaired immune systems aged 12 and up will also receive the COVID-19 shots.