Cheryl's homeless brother Andrew Tweedy sleeps next to urine bottles, beer cans

AS Cheryl basks in the luxuries of the world with her fortune, her brother Andrew Tweedy is living a different reality all together as he is forced to live in a tent and beg for money.

According to The Sun, Cheryl's brother said that she, who had made numerous attempts to get him clean from his drug problems, most likely had "no idea" that he is homeless.

"This is what I'm [expletive] living like. I've been begging here for more than three months and it's something that has really broken my heart.

"I've got so much[expletive] pride. With the family I've got, I shouldn't be here. It's horrible.

"None of them have contacted me. Even though Cheryl's not helping me, she's still my family. She probably won't even know I'm on the streets, I don't blame her at all. This is the lowest I've ever been."

According to the outlet, Andrew sleeps alongside "bottles of urine and empty cans of beer" in a tent with a friend who is homeless.