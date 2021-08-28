Former child actor Matthew Mindler found missing from college dorm

A former child star has officially been reported missing from his college dorm by local authorities in a harrowing turn of events.

Local authorizes have issued a missing person’s report on former child star Matthew Mindler.

According to the police, the 19-year-old college student and Our Idiot Brother star has been missing from his dorm since Wednesday, August 25th.

The official findings also state that he “did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family.”

Not only that, Millersville University graduate was last seen leaving his dorm on Tuesday wearing a pair of black pants as well as a sweatshirt at around 8 p.m on August 24th.

Mindler’s official University Twitter page also shared the news, featuring a photograph of the student as well as a caption that read, “Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)”

“Or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm”.

Check it out below:



