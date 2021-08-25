Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica

Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a press conference in Lahore. — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Wednesday the national cricket team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he will have to complete his 10-day quarantine in Jamaica.

The head coach — who is asymptomatic — will not be departing for Lahore with his side later today, a PCB statement said.



Misbah will leave for Pakistan after concluding his quarantine period, it said.



Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today.

"The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing," it added.

The national cricket squad is set to fly back to Pakistan after winning the T20I series and levelling the two-match Test series against hosts West Indies.

Meanwhile, Azhar Ali, Yasir Shah, Muhammad Abbas, and Naseem Shah will not return home as Yasir and Naseem will travel to Antigua to participate in the Caribbean Premier League, while Abbas and Azhar will go to London to play county cricket.