Turkish TV teases release date for 'Kurulus:Osman' Season 3

Hit Turkish series "Kurulus:Osman" will soon return for the highly anticipated season 3 , according to the production team.

A teaser of the upcoming episode was recently posted on the official Instagram page of "Kurulus:Osman".

Without sharing the exact date, the Turkish language caption said the next season will be released soon on ATV.

The clip shared on social media shows , Bala Hatun sharing a good news with Osman Bey.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the sequel to popular historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

"Kurulus:Osman" tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.