Fawad Alam. File photo

KINGSTON: Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam Monday dedicated his Test century against West Indies to his parents.

Talking to journalists, Fawad Alam revealed that her mother had predicted he would score a ton against West Indies. The excited left-handed batsman said, "I dedicate today's century to my parents."

"I spoke to my mother over the phone before the match. She told me I would score a century," he added.

Speaking about the challenges of batting in the second Test match, Alam said that neither was the pitch favourable nor the weather.

"It was too hot and humid," said the batsman.

On the occasion, Fawad Alam credited his father for motivating him to go on despite all the odds.



"You always feel proud when you score a century for your country so I am very happy right now. My dad has always been my motivation. He told me to keep on trying and my time will come and now it has and I am trying to make the most of it," he said.

Fawad expressed delight at scoring five centuries in an equal number of countries. He said the Men in Green would try to dismiss the West Indies as early as possible, adding that Pakistan would be in a position to win if the hosts were bowled out for a very low score.

He spoke a bit about his unique celebration too, adding that it was inspired by the Turkish drama series Ertugrul.

Pakistan on top after Fawad Alam’s century

Green shirts were hopeful of levelling the series after Fawad Alam’s fifth Test century and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s new ball potency on the third day of the rain-affected second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Fawad’s unbeaten 124 lifted the tourists to 302 for nine declared in their first innings before Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.

Edged by one wicket in a thrilling finale to the first Test on the same ground a week earlier, Pakistan’s quest for a series-levelling victory has been frustrated by showers and inefficient covering of the playing square.