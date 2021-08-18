Rebel Wilson shares glimpse into ‘most unhealthiest’ point of her life

Renowned actor Rebel Wilson recently weighed in on the ‘most unhealthiest’ point of her life over on social media.

The star shared a glimpse into the unhealthiest moment of her life over on Instagram.

The post featured a photograph of Rebel standing on a tennis court with a racket in toe, a blue shirt and black pants.

It also included a caption that read, “Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food.”

She also added, “Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have. It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.”

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

“It’s not a race and it’s not a competition - it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys”. (sic)



