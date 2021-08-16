In conversation with Malala, Fawad assures Pakistan will continue to encourage Afghan women's education

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain speaks to media at a local hotel in Lahore, on February 6, 2021 (left) and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. — APP/AFP/File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Monday Pakistan would continue its efforts to encourage women's education in Afghanistan, as the war-torn country witnessed turmoil a day earlier.

The information minister's comments came during a telephonic conversation with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Radio Pakistan reported.

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated with the Taliban taking over the country and President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to an unknown location.



Pakistan is also providing educational facilities to children of Afghan refugees and about six thousand Afghan children are studying in Pakistan, the information minister told Malala.

Malala informed Chaudhry about international concerns regarding women's rights in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women's education in Afghanistan.

Malala further said that she had also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

PM Imran Khan had later today said Afghanistan had broken the shackles of slavery, referring to developments taking place in the neighbouring country.

The premier said that it is very necessary to break the shackles of slavery. “A slave mind can never achieve anything big,” the premier said, explaining his vision behind it.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban declared that the war in the country was over and said that the group desires peaceful relations with the world.