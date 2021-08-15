Model Nayab’s stepbrother confesses to killing her for ‘honour’: police sources





LAHORE: In what is being seena as a major breakthrough in model Nayab Nadeem’s murder case, the police on Sunday arrested her stepbrother for allegedly killing her, Geo News reported.

Nayab, 29, was found murdered at her Defence B residence on July 11. The model, who lived alone, had been strangled to death after being tortured, police had said.

During the initial investigations the suspect had confessed to murdering his stepsister, the police officials informed Geo News, adding that evidence collected from the scene of the crime confirmed his involvement.

The police sources said that fingerprint samples from the door of the model's residence matched with those of her stepbrother's, indicating that he was the only one who had been at her residence that day.

It is important to mention that her stepbrother was the first one to have found her body and reported the incident to the police.

Delving into details of the murder, police said the suspect killed Nayab after a brief altercation, strangling her throat. To throw off investigators, the suspect allegedly stripped the victim of her clothes so that police would think it was a rape-and-murder crime.



Suspect tried to paint it as a rape-and-murder incident: police sources

Previously, police had investigated the case and had said that the murderer had taken the slain model's phone with him and escaped from the backside of the house.

"After [scrutinising] the phone details, her close friends have been included in the investigation," police had said.

"The deceased had returned to Lahore from Dubai recently," confirmed police. A postmortem had been conducted, after which Nayab's body was handed back to her relatives.

Police had said that the suspect, after killing her, tried to paint it as a rape-and-murder crime.