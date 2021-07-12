Lahore model murder case: Police obtain Nayab Nadeem's call records

Model Nayab Nadeem.

LAHORE: Police have decided to involve deceased model Nayab Nadeem's close friends in her murder probe, after getting ahold of her call records.

The 29-year-old model was found strangled to death Sunday when her stepbrother happened upon her body, at her residence. Police had said unidentified men had also subjected her to torture. Nayab lived alone at her residence.



The murderer had taken the slain model's phone with him and had escaped from the backside of the house, confirmed police.

"After [scrutinising] the phone details, her close friends have been included in the investigation," said police.

Police delved into details of the case, revealing that her body was found on the floor inside her residence and that the model had been strangled.

"The deceased had returned to Lahore from Dubai recently," confirmed police, adding that her body had been handed back to her relatives after conducting a postmortem.

Police said the suspect, after killing her, tried to paint it as a rape-and-murder crime.

Stepbrother finds model dead

Police said they had filed a case on the complaint of Nayab's stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

Police said there were marks on her neck, while the Punjab Forensic Science Agency experts had also arrived at the murder site to collect samples from the crime scene.

Police had said there are no signs that indicate a robbery had taken place in the house, police had said.