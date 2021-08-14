Dua Lipa reacts as 'Cold Heart' debuts at number 4

Dua Lipa on Saturday took to social media to celebrate the success of her new song with Elton John.

Taking to Instagram, the British singer expressed excitement with the news that "Cold Heart" officially debuted at number 4 on the worldwide iTines songs chart."

Dua Lipa and John Elton on Friday dropped their track "Cold Heart" (Pnau Remix).

Taking to Twitter, John said, "This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I'm so happy we can now share it - I hope you all love it!."

Dua Lipa said on Twitter, "Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought I'd be able to ever say that in a sentence."

She added, "Thank you for all your love and support," she wrote. "Grateful to make music with you in this life."