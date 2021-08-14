Meghan Markle's net worth increased after marrying Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle's total net worth was $5 million when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

According to a latest report in Celebrity Net Worth, the Duchess of Sussex's net worth has increased to $60 million in a couple of years.

The former American actress has two children with Prince Harry and the couple is settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix. The couple will make documentaries as part of their deal.



The couple has been criticized by millions of royal fans and experts in the UK for signing a deal with Netflix after controversial depiction of some royal family members in Netflix series 'The Crown'.

Their relations with the royal family further deteriorated after they sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March and levelled serious allegations against some members of the family.