'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)': Dua Lipa excited to collaborate with Elton John

John Elton and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" is due to release on Friday, the singers said on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa wrote, 'I'm fizzing with excitement. Elton John I love you and i'm so happy this is finally coming out into the world"

Fans expressed excitement after the British singers announced the release date of their song on Instagram.

At John’s virtual Oscar-night party this year, the British singer had paired with Lipa for performances of his classics “Bennie & The Jets” and “Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road.”

Dua Lipa broke many records when she recently release her super hit song "Levitating" that also featured rapper DaBaby.

Dua was also among the prominent celebrities who publicly condemned DaBaby over his homophobic remarks.