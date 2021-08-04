Telegram launches new 'snappy animations' feature

New feature will be added to the messenger upon every update. Photo: AFP

Telegram has added a new "snappy animations" feature to entertain its users.

The messaging app informed its subscribers about the new feature through a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Telegram said that new animations will be added to the messaging app upon every update.

Furthermore, the latest update adds new looks for different features of the application.

"Every Telegram update adds snappy new animations to the app – the latest additions include a new look for the passcode lock, messages that smoothly fly into the chat on Android, and profile pictures on iOS that follow the messages as you scroll in group chats,” read the post.