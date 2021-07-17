 
Sat Jul 17, 2021
July 17, 2021

Amber Heard shares candid snap alongside daughter Oonagh: ‘I’m both mom and dad’

Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Award winning actor Amber Heard recently shared a photograph alongside her daughter Oonagh and left fans gushing.

The photograph in question featured the adorable baby girl sitting atop her mother’s table and ‘overseeing’ the work being done on Heard’s laptop.

It also contained a caption that left fans in rib tickling laughter and read, ““I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss”.

