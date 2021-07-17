Another AstraZeneca consignment reaches Pakistan under COVAX

ISLAMABAD: A second consignment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has reached Pakistan under the COVAx programme, a health ministry official confirmed Saturday.



According to Sajid Shah, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, 1.236 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered to Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that this is the second shipment of AstraZeneca under COVAX and the fourth overall.

Earlier, Pakistan also received 160,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine under COVAX and 2.5 million doses of Moderna from the United States.