Student preparing for CSS exam dies by suicide in Lahore: police

LAHORE: A young woman who had moved to Lahore to study for the CSS exam died by suicide, the police said Friday.



She was a resident of Multan. The police said the 25-year-old left a note in her room where her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

In the note, the student said she felt like a burden and failure. She said she would miss her father.

The Punjab inspector-general has ordered a report from the CCPO.



According to the police, the young woman had rented out a flat in Lahore five days ago and was studying for the CSS exam.

A forensic team has collected samples from the victim's flat. Her family has refused to have an autopsy conducted.



The Central Superior Service exam is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Islamabad for recruitment into the federal government. The demanding exam has often been heavily criticised for its poor passing percentage ratio seen for years.



The passing percentage for last year's CSS exam was only 1.96%.