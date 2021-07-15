 
Advertisement

July 15, 2021

Anson Seabra unveils live performance for ‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show

Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Lyricist and songwriter Anson Seabra has officially dropped his live performance for the song Walked Through Hell and his fanbase is in a frenzy over his rise to fame.

The performance in question occurred on The Ellen Show and within just an hour of its release, the music video has garnered a massive amount of attention from the singer’s fanbase.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Anson is a musical artist from Kansas City who recently rose to fame via his live performance and works mainly in the Alternative and Indie genre.

He also has a number of songs under his belt, from Welcome to Wonderland, to Trying my Best, Broken, Emerald Eyes, That’s Us, Robin Hood, I Can’t Carry This Anymore, Hurricane and Last Time.

