Web Desk
July 14, 2021

BTS’ gears up for the ‘Butter’ premiere on The Tonight Show for Two-Night Takeover

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021
BTS are gearing up for the official premiere of Butter for the Jimmy Fallon special.

The performance is part of the group’s Two-Night Takeover of The Tonight Show and features a number of candid interviews, heart-to-hearts and special performances of Permission to Dance.

The premiere is set to go live in a total of 16 hours, on the 15th of July at 9:30 a.m.

Check it out below:



