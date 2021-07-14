BTS’ gears up for the ‘Butter’ premiere on The Tonight Show for Two-Night Takeover

BTS are gearing up for the official premiere of Butter for the Jimmy Fallon special.

The performance is part of the group’s Two-Night Takeover of The Tonight Show and features a number of candid interviews, heart-to-hearts and special performances of Permission to Dance.

The premiere is set to go live in a total of 16 hours, on the 15th of July at 9:30 a.m.

