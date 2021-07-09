 
HYBE kick off ‘A Butterfly Getaway’ event with BTS

HYBE Labels is gearing up to launch their official Butter Getaway plans alongside BTS.

The special talk show and performance is set to release this Friday at 9:00 p.m. KST time.

During the getaway, BTS will also premiere their first ever look into the brand new single Permission To Dance.

Fans can easily catch first peek into the event on YouTube, as well as Naver.

Check it out below:


