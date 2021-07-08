Prince Harry told he will be 'torn' after 'sacrificing everything' for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry attempts to mend ties with royal family could rock his marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will come out of the ongoing royal feud torn as he has sacrificed everything for Meghan Markle, according to royal author Duncan Larcombe.



He said that Harry has given up everything in the UK for Meghan to settle in the US and create a new life but his attempts to mend ties with royal family could rock his marriage.

He told Closer magazine, “Harry’s totally sacrificed relations with his family for his new life with Meghan, and things seem to have been done her way and with her needs first."

Larcombe continued, "I think Harry and Meghan will have to make compromises to make things work with the royals and even to save their marriage - because there will be a point when he’ll be torn between Meghan’s world and his own family."

He said that Harry may have been enjoying the change of life in the United States but also the latest trip back will have shown what he is missing out on in the UK.

“I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother will maybe make him question what he’s given it all up for," Larcormbe concluded.