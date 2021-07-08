Gong Li to chair jury at Beijing Film Festival next month

BEIJING: The 11th Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held from August 14 to 21 in the Chinese capital, organizers said Tuesday.

The globally famous actress, Gong Li will chair this year's jury at the festival, which confers the Tiantan Awards, according to the organizing committee.

Gong has starred in a slew of award-winning movies in China and abroad, such as the 1987 production Red Sorghum.

She has been a member of or led juries of several top international film festivals.

Initiated in 2011, the BIFF aims to boost exchanges among global industry insiders and has attracted increasing international attention thanks to China's booming film market.

The country's 2021 box office revenue topped 27 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion US dollars) as of June 20, data from box office tracker Maoyan showed.