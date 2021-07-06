 
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2021

Elon Musk supports #FreeBritney movement on Twitter

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined the calls to 'Free Britney' on Twitter as outcry over Britney Spears conservatorship continues.

In his tweet on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote: “Free Britney”, urging 57.8 million followers to voice support for the singer.

Musk’s message attracted more than 291,000 likes and 36,000 retweets with in hours. His  partner Grimes replied “thank u” to his tweet.

“Free Britney” has been a rallying cry for supporters of Britney Spears who have protested against the conservatorship that has ruled her life and finances for over a decade.

Last week, Britney’s father James Spears asked the court overseeing the conservatorship to investigate his daughter’s "serious allegations regarding forced labour, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights".

